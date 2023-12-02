ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) flaying Governor to cover up its loss of face in Kannur V-C issue: BJP

December 02, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Surendran says CM has no right to continue in post after SC commented on his misuse of authority

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] is resorting to denigrating the Governor to cover up for the loss of face over the Supreme Court quashing the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University, BJP State president K. Surendran has said.

The SC verdict was a slap on the face of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the party was trying to hide the ignominy by attacking the Governor. CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan’s statement that the Governor should resign was a joke because it was the Chief Minister, who violated the UGC norms for appointment, who should be stepping down. He had no right to continue in the post after the SC commented on his misuse of authority, Mr. Surendran said.

Funding sadas

The government had also been put down by the High Court for its decision to ask local bodies to collect money for conducting the Navakerala Sadas. The High Court’s comment that the Left Democratic Front was intervening in all appointments was very important, he said. Yet, the CPIM)’s style was to act tough and attack others, Mr. Surendran said.

