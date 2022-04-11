CPI(M) failed to call out Sangh Parivar: KNM

‘Criminal law amendment will affect minorities’

Kozhikode

The Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) Markazudawa State secretariat has said that the CPI (M) is still groping in the dark for the answer whether the Sangh Parivar-led rule at the Centre is fascist or not despite fascism in all forms gripping the country.

The secretariat said that the 23rd Party Congress of the CPI(M), instead of seriously discussing the alliance against fascism, was making a fuss about the neo-liberal economic policy of the Congress party. The meeting also expressed concern over the silence of secular parties on the criminal law amendment which “unjustifiably harasses religious minorities and robbed them of even their privacy”. KNM general secretary C.P. Ummer Sullami inaugurated the meeting.