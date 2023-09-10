CPI(M) expels three leaders in Kuttanad

September 10, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Amid rumblings in the CPI(M) Kuttanad unit, the party has expelled three leaders, including two area committee members, for “anti-party activities”.

CPI(M) Kuttanad area committee members- A.S. Ajith and B.K. Kunjumon and former area committee member N.D. Udayan were ousted from the party after they “repeatedly skipped party meetings and programmes and indulged in anti-party activities,” said a statement issued by CPI (M) district secretary R. Nazar on Saturday.

The expelled leaders were among 222 CPI (M) members from Ramankary, Muttar, Thalavady, Kavalam and Veliyanad in Kuttanad who quit the party following factional feud and joined the Communist Party of India (CPI) recently. Sources said the CPI(M) had expelled three leaders as they were the ones who spearheaded the rebellion in the party in Kuttanad. However, action has not been taken against all those who took a stance against the party leadership.

The CPI (M) seems to be hesitant to initiate action against Ramankary panchayat president R. Rajendrakumar, a major driving force behind the rebellion. He enjoys the support of the majority of CPI (M) members in the panchayat and expelling him would result in the party losing power in the local body. Unlike others, Mr. Rajendrakumar and panchayat members supporting him, albeit remaining detached from the CPI (M), have not yet left the party and joined another political outfit.

The CPI(M) rebels defected to CPI after failed attempts by the party leadership to resolve the infighting that engulfed it in one of its strongholds. Discontent in the CPI (M) in Kuttanad began more than a year ago in connection with party conferences. Several party members had approached the CPI (M) State and district leadership earlier this year against the biased and hostile attitude of the Kuttanad area committee leadership. Though party leaders had held discussions with disgruntled members, dissidents said that no follow-up action had been taken and they remained sidelined in the party, which ultimately led to them severing ties with the CPI (M).