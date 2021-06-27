CPI(M) expels party worker for helping gold smuggling suspect to get car

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has taken action against Sajesh who arranged the vehicle to Arjun Ayanki, a suspect in the gold smuggling case.

Sajesh has been suspended from party membership for one year. Sajesh was a member of the CPI(M) Moiyaram branch. The party concluded that Sajesh lacked vigil and was careless Earlier, the DYFI had also expelled Sajesh, after his name cropped up in the gold smuggling case.

The CPI(M) Kannur district secretariat has decided to find and take action against all those who are leading or part of the gang and indulged in such activities under the cover of the party.

The CPI(M) has directed the party subordinates to find the involvement of other people, besides those named by the party.

The party have urged the workers and leaders to back off if they support the people like Arjun Ayanki and Aakash Thillankeri.

The CPI(M) also decided to expel such persons if they did not abide by the party’s decision. The CPI(M) has decided to take the issue very seriously