CPI(M) expels Nikhil Thomas

June 22, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Thursday expelled Nikhil Thomas, who is accused of forging his degree certificate, from the party.

He was a CPI(M) Kayamkulam Market branch member and worked as an office assistant secretary at the CPI(M) Kayamkulam area committee office.

A former Students Federation of India leader, Nikhil was recently booked by the police for cheating and forgery after he secured MCom admission at Milad E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College, Kayamkulam by submitting a fake degree certificate.

Nikhil studied BCom at MSM College during 2017-20. However, he did not clear the exam. Later, he joined the MCom course (2021-23 batch) at the same college in January 2022 with a 2017-20 BCom certificate issued by Kalinga University, Raipur.

