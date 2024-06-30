CPI(M) expels member with links to gold smuggling in a bid to defend its Kannur unit against accusations of criminal profiteering

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] seemed to scramble to defend itself against accusations that the party elite in Kannur gave political cover to predatory criminals and profited from their illegal activities, including ambushing gold smugglers and hawala agents.

In a move that appeared to underline the CPI(M)‘s bid to rid its ranks of criminal profiteers, it expelled one Sajesh hailing from Kannur from the party’s primary membership.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), a key ally, had openly voiced its concern over the “tales” of organised crime emanating from the Left’s bastion in North Kerala. The Opposition had flagged the issue in the Assembly and staged a walkout.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam had voiced concern about rapacious criminals posing as protectors of the Left movement, imperilling the public trust in the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Speaking to a television channel on Sunday, Mr. Viswam said the CPI stood by its opinion. He said the party did not seek to blame any individual. It reflected the malaise gripping the Left movement, of which the CPI was integral. CPI(M) leaders were yet to comment on the CPI’s position.

Mr. Viswam’s outpouring of criticism came against the backdrop of the political repercussions set off by former CPI(M) insider Manu Thomas’s accusation that Kannur strongman P. Jayarajan and his son, Jain Rajan, shared a symbiotic association with criminal gangs and ran the party in Kannur as their fiefdom. (Both leaders stated they would sue Mr. Thomas for libel.)

The government also initiated disciplinary action against Kannur police and Viyyur prison officials who allegedly initiated a process to grant remission for lifers serving time for assassinating RMP leader T.P. Chandrasekharan in 2012.

The episode provoked the Opposition to disrupt the Assembly twice last week.

The government also transferred a police officer who, as part of the remission procedure, contacted RMP leader K.K. Rema to gauge her disposition to granting amnesty to her husband’s killers. Last week, Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh averred that some government officials were working to undermine the government and take advantage of the opposition.