CPI(M) expels local secretary on harassment charge

KANNUR

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expelled a local party secretary from his post after a woman leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) lodged a complaint of indecent behaviour and harassment.

CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, in a press statement, said that the party has removed the Peravoor area committee member and Kanichar local secretary K.K. Sreejith from his post for behaving in a way that brought disrepute to the party. The incident of trying to harass a party worker took place at the area committee office. A woman leader lodged a harassment complaint against Sreejith.

The alleged incident took place on April 22. Both were delegates to the DYFI district conference. Sreejith allegedly asked the woman leader to go with him to the meeting and instructed her to reach the area committee office. However, he allegedly tried to take a selfie and harassed her inside the area committee office. Following this, she lodged a complaint with the DYFI State leadership and the CPI(M) district committee.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who chaired the district committee meeting recently, directed the area committee to take immediate action on the complaint. This was followed by the action of the party district secretary. However, the victim has not lodged a complaint with the police in the incident.