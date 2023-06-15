CPI(M) expels four workers over cryptocurrency scam

June 15, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - KANNUR

Four Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers were expelled from the party following a financial scam related to cryptocurrency transactions.

The party took action against Padiyottuchal local committee members A. Akhil, Xavier, Ramsha, and branch committee member K. Sakesh. They have been expelled from the primary membership of the party. The CPI(M) activists had made a cryptocurrency transaction with a college student, the son of a leader of the Kerala Congress, a constituent party of the LDF.

Conflicts arose over the profit share in the deal. Though it is reported that the deal was worth several crores, the problem pertained to a transaction of ₹30 lakh. The Kerala Congress leader complained to CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan that his son was cheated. A State committee member-led team investigated the matter and found the allegations true. They found that the workers acted against the party policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.