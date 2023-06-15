ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) expels four workers over cryptocurrency scam

June 15, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - KANNUR

The transaction was made with a college student, the son of a Kerala Congress leader, who complained to the CPI(M) State secretary about the ‘cheating’

The Hindu Bureau

Four Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers were expelled from the party following a financial scam related to cryptocurrency transactions.

The party took action against Padiyottuchal local committee members A. Akhil, Xavier, Ramsha, and branch committee member K. Sakesh. They have been expelled from the primary membership of the party. The CPI(M) activists had made a cryptocurrency transaction with a college student, the son of a leader of the Kerala Congress, a constituent party of the LDF.

Conflicts arose over the profit share in the deal. Though it is reported that the deal was worth several crores, the problem pertained to a transaction of ₹30 lakh. The Kerala Congress leader complained to CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan that his son was cheated. A State committee member-led team investigated the matter and found the allegations true. They found that the workers acted against the party policy.

