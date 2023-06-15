HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) expels four workers over cryptocurrency scam

The transaction was made with a college student, the son of a Kerala Congress leader, who complained to the CPI(M) State secretary about the ‘cheating’

June 15, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Four Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers were expelled from the party following a financial scam related to cryptocurrency transactions.

The party took action against Padiyottuchal local committee members A. Akhil, Xavier, Ramsha, and branch committee member K. Sakesh. They have been expelled from the primary membership of the party. The CPI(M) activists had made a cryptocurrency transaction with a college student, the son of a leader of the Kerala Congress, a constituent party of the LDF.

Conflicts arose over the profit share in the deal. Though it is reported that the deal was worth several crores, the problem pertained to a transaction of ₹30 lakh. The Kerala Congress leader complained to CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan that his son was cheated. A State committee member-led team investigated the matter and found the allegations true. They found that the workers acted against the party policy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.