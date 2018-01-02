CPI(M) expels 9 workers involved in Keezhattur stir

The CPI(M) expelled nine party workers involved in the agitation of local residents of Keezhattur, near Taliparamba, here against the alignment of a proposed National Highway bypass in defiance of the party district leadership.

The CPI(M) workers expelled from the party were among those who had been agitating against the bypass alignment in September last. The agitation of the residents had been under the aegis of Vayalkilikal, a collective of local youths, raising their concern that the bypass would destroy paddy fields. The workers expelled from the party were those from the Keezhattur party branch. More party workers are likely to be expelled, sources said.

When contacted, CPI(M) Taliparamba local secretary Pullayikkodi Chandran told The Hindu that the party took action against nine workers for violating the party’s decision and acting with those who were impeding the development of the area. “Development is neither for a political party nor individuals but for the entire society,” he said adding that the CPI(M) had taken this stand on the bypass alignment issue.

“The party’s stand is to accept any alignment decided on the basis of studies conducted by authorities concerned and to make sure that those affected by land acquisition received sufficient compensation,” he said. Some of the party members, who were bound to accept this stand of the party, had associated themselves with those trying to torpedo development and had worked against the party’s decision. Hence they were expelled, he added..

The agitation by the residents of Keezhattur had drawn political attention as the CPI(M) leadership in the district had come out against the stir at Keezhattur, a CPI(M) stronghold. Congress and BJP leaders had met the residents who were on a hunger strike in September last. The CPI(M) stand was that the alignment was decided by officials to avoid areas having large number of houses and construction.