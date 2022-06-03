CPI(M) evaluates poor showing in Thrikkakara

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said the Thrikkakara "trend" marked a turning point in the UDF's fortunes in Kerala.

A view of the entrance of the counting hall of Thrikkakara bypoll at Maharaj’s College in the city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran said the Thrikkakara "trend" marked a turning point in the UDF's fortunes in Kerala.

The punishing Assembly by-election in Thrikkakara seemed to have cast a long shadow on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretariat meeting here on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan are attending the close door conference where the poor showing of the party in Thrikkakkara is likely to top the agenda.

The ongoing tallying of ballots has accorded a decisive advantage to Congress leader Uma Thomas. She leads by more than 20,000 votes, a growing margin suggesting a landslide for the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The opposition's good showing in Thrikkakkara poses no new peril to the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The ruling front, with 99 seats, enjoys a comfortable majority in the Assembly.

CPI(M) to analyse poor showing

Nevertheless, the CPI(M) seems to have taken the loss as a clarion bell warning. CPI(M) district secretary Ernakulam, C. N. Mohanan, termed the UDF's gain "difficult and unexpected".

He sought to downplay the UDF's perception that Ms. Thomas's decisive lead was a rejection of K-Rail (Silverline) and Mr. Vijayan's "obstinacy" to bulldoze the mega project despite public opposition.

Mr. Mohanan also rejected the UDF allegation that Mr. Vijayan had become an electoral liability for the LDF and that Dr. Jo Joseph's candidacy was a last-minute flip-flop to appease certain sections.

CM's role in the campaign

Mr. Vijayan was a prominent fixture in the LDF's campaign line-up in Thrikkakara. His presence in the constituency was conspicuous. Moreover, CPI(M) ministers had knocked on doors and attended neighbourhood level election conventions. The LDF government appeared to desperately seek approval in Thrikkakara for its governance and development agenda on the first anniversary of the ruling coalition's second straight term in office.

CPI(M) insulates party leadership from blame

Mr. Mohanan denied that Mr. Vijayan was the face of the LDF's campaign in Thrikkakara. He sought to insulate Mr. Vijayan, and Mr. Balakrishnan from blame for the CPI(M) 's poor showing in the by-poll. He said the LDF had suggested Mr. Joseph's name for Thrikkakara unanimously. The party's State leadership endorsed the district committee's decision. "The party leadership had campaigned in Thrikkakara at the instance of the district committee", he said.

KPCC president claims UDF's resurgence

The early results in Thrikkakara had shown the progress Congress had made after the dispiriting failure in the 2021 Assembly elections. "The defeat is a blow for Mr. Vijayan, who had invested so much in Thrikkakara", he said.

Twenty20's role

He declined to comment when asked if Twenty20's withdrawal from the by-election had advantaged the UDF tactically. Twenty20 chairperson Sabu Jacob is expected to meet the press in Kochi soon.

BJP reaction

Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate A. N. Radhakrishnan said it was too early in the day to analyse the result. He felt the current voting trend suggested that the BJP would up its vote share.