CPI(M) drops move to wrest KSWCFC chairmanship from Kerala Congress (B)

September 05, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has reportedly walked back from its decision to wrest the chairmanship of the Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities (KSWCFC) from its Left Democratic Front (LDF) ally, the Kerala Congress (B).

KC(B) leader K. B. Ganesh Kumar said the decision to remove the party’s nominee, K.G. Premjith, from the post was an inadvertent error. The politically coveted chairmanship has Cabinet-rank status.

Mr. Kumar claimed he had cleared the air with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The government had laid the matter to rest, he said.

Mr. Premjith said he had received no government communique removing him from the post. “If there is such an order, I am not privy to it,” he told television news reporters.

The ruling front had promised Mr. Kumar, who is the sole KC(B) representative in the House when the second Pinarayi Vijayan government completed two-and-half years in power.

