CPI(M) draws flak for ‘mega’ Thiruvathira

Thiruvananthapuram

13 January 2022 20:37 IST

Event, held in violation of pandemic protocol, replete with Pinarayi adulation: Oppn.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] appeared buffeted by strident social criticism over a ‘mega’ Thiruvathira staged ahead of the party’s district conference that begins here on Friday.

With seemingly little regard for the forceful resurgence of the COVID-19 pestilence, the CPI(M) district committee had organised the nearly 500 all-women event in violation of the pandemic protocol. The party had organised the event soon after the government limited attendance at marriages, funerals and social events to a maximum of 50.

News channel images showed that CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby and CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan were among the audience. The footage revealed that many of the participants were without masks.

The CPI(M)‘s critics took to social media in strength to condemn the ruling party’s “unabashed disregard” for public health. The Thiruvathira display also triggered a torrent of viral memes lampooning Mr. Vijayan and the CPI(M).

It also did not help the CPI(M) that the televised event had occurred on a day when the party was mourning the murder of Kannur-based Students Federation of India leader Dheeraj in campus violence in Idukki.

The Opposition immediately latched on to the prevalent public sentiment.

Congress leader K. Babu, MLA, pointed out that the Thiruvathira rendering was replete with cloying praise for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He compared the song to the anthem of the erstwhile princely State of Travancore, which eulogised the king. He said the CPI(M) had repeatedly denounced excessive public admiration for leaders, irrespective of their social standing or political stature. However, the party rules did not seem to apply to Mr. Vijayan. The Chief Minister seemed unwilling to discourage attempts to lionise him, Mr. Babu said.

The Congress pointed out that the CPI(M) had censured Kannur "strong man" P. Jayarajan for purportedly heading a personality cult.

Leaders disavow event

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has attempted to swiftly put the controversy to rest and move on with its district, State and national conferences. CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the party should have avoided organising the event. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty echoed a similar sentiment. However, Mr. Baby declined to comment.