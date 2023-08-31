CPI(M) doesn’t need to convince Kuzhalnadan about its leaders’ property deal: C.V. Varghese

August 31, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

There is no need to reveal the property details of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leaders to Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan, CPI(M) district secretary C.V. Varghese has said.

Responding to Mr. Kuzhalnadan’s demand to reveal property details of CPI(M) district secretaries, Mr. Varghese said, “CPI(M) party has a clear and precise policy on property-related issues. CPI(M) leaders and their family members follow party discipline regarding all issues,” Mr. Varghese said.

“Mr. Kuzhalnadan might have acquired the property in every possible way. But that is not possible in CPI(M). Mr. Mathew should not try to correct CPI(M) party or leaders. We don’t need to convince the Congress legislator regarding our property details,” he added.