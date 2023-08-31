HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) doesn’t need to convince Kuzhalnadan about its leaders’ property deal: C.V. Varghese

August 31, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

There is no need to reveal the property details of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leaders to Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan, CPI(M) district secretary C.V. Varghese has said.

Responding to Mr. Kuzhalnadan’s demand to reveal property details of CPI(M) district secretaries, Mr. Varghese said, “CPI(M) party has a clear and precise policy on property-related issues. CPI(M) leaders and their family members follow party discipline regarding all issues,” Mr. Varghese said.

“Mr. Kuzhalnadan might have acquired the property in every possible way. But that is not possible in CPI(M). Mr. Mathew should not try to correct CPI(M) party or leaders. We don’t need to convince the Congress legislator regarding our property details,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.