CPI(M) dividing people: IUML

Party leader says that Kerala, in the past, had existed with love, brotherhood, and harmony

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State general secretary P.M.A. Salam has said that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] is carrying out strategies to divide people by creating disunity in religious and community organisations.

“Kerala is not the same as it was in the past. It had existed with love, brotherhood, and harmony,” Mr. Salam said. He was speaking at the inauguration of IUML district leadership meeting in Kannur on Thursday.

“The policies and attitudes of the CPI(M) are aimed at destroying political and communal unity for the sake of votes and governance. They are trying to destroy the UDF by creating fault lines in Christian-Muslim unity and by creating divisions among backward classes,” he said.

“When it is not possible to fight politically, the CPI(M) is trying to create divisions between religions. Even their party secretary is taking a communal stance,” he added.

IUML district vice president S. Muhammad presided over the function. State leaders M.C. Mayin Haji, C.H. Rashid, Abdurahman Kallayi, Karshaka Sangham State president Kalathil Abdullah, and Abdul Karim Cheleri spoke at the event.