CPI(M) district secretary contradicts Pinarayi

Two days after Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala visited the houses of Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Fazal, CPI(M) workers who have been arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for suspected Maoist links, party Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan has said they are still members of the organisation.

This apparently goes against the views of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and party State committee member P. Jayarajan who had claimed that the youths were indeed Left-wing extremists. They were recently handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning.

Internal inquiry

Mr. Mohanan told the media here on Thursday that the party’s internal inquiry was yet to be completed as they were in judicial custody. “We could not get their version as yet,” he said.

Asked about the media reports that the two had been suspended from the party, Mr. Mohanan sais the media would be informed about such a development as and when it happened. He feigned ignorance about Mr. Jayarajan’s statement and said the Chief Minister must have spoken based on police reports.

‘Will try to correct them’

Mr. Mohanan said the party would try to correct them if they were found to have been influenced by Left-wing extremism. “They are too young. They may have come under certain ideological illusion as a result of their friendship with some people.”

“Their parents have apparently complained that party activists are not meeting them or inquiring about them. We are taking their concerns at face value,” Mr. Mohanan said.

“Our party is against slapping the UAPA... We hope that they will prove their innocence and come back... The prosecution will happen only after it is cleared by the judicial commission that reviews such cases,” he said.

Asked about Mr. Chennithala’s visit, he questioned the moral right of Congress leaders to talk on the issue. It was the Congress which supported the amendment to the UAPA that made it easy for the NIA to take charge of the investigation without consulting the State government, he added.