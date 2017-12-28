CPI(M) district meet begins

The four-day district meeting of the CPI(M) began on Thursday at the Kocheeppan Mappilai Nagar (municipal grounds) at Thiruvalla with a rally from the Cross Junction to the municipal grounds.
K.P. Udayabhanu, CPI(M) district secretary; R. Unnikrishna Pillai, State committee member; and Raju Abraham, MLA; led the rally.
Reception committee chairman K. Ananthagopan hoisted the flag in the afternoon.
CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will inaugurate the delegates’ meet at Kunjambai Nagar (Sree Bhadra auditorium) at Muthoor at 10 a.m. on Friday. Mr. Udayabhanu will present the report .
Chalachitra Academy Chairman Kamal will inaugurate a cultural meet at the municipal grounds at 5 p.m. and Prabha Varma, poet, will preside.
The meet will come to a close with a rally followed by public meeting on Sunday afternoon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor