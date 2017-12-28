CPI(M) district meet begins

The four-day district meeting of the CPI(M) began on Thursday at the Kocheeppan Mappilai Nagar (municipal grounds) at Thiruvalla with a rally from the Cross Junction to the municipal grounds.

K.P. Udayabhanu, CPI(M) district secretary; R. Unnikrishna Pillai, State committee member; and Raju Abraham, MLA; led the rally.

Reception committee chairman K. Ananthagopan hoisted the flag in the afternoon.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will inaugurate the delegates’ meet at Kunjambai Nagar (Sree Bhadra auditorium) at Muthoor at 10 a.m. on Friday. Mr. Udayabhanu will present the report .

Chalachitra Academy Chairman Kamal will inaugurate a cultural meet at the municipal grounds at 5 p.m. and Prabha Varma, poet, will preside.

The meet will come to a close with a rally followed by public meeting on Sunday afternoon.