CPI(M) district committee against Harish Vasudevan’s appointment as amicus curiae

June 14, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM)] Idukki district committee has come out in the open against the High Court-appointed amicus curiae Harish Vasudevan by terming him a pseudo-environmentalist.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday restrained the construction of buildings above three floors in Munnar for two weeks. The court also appointed High Court lawyer Harish Vasudevan as amicus curie to assist the court in the case.

Talking to the media at Idukki on Wednesday, CPIM) Idukki district secretary C.V. Varghese said Mr Vasudevan was not trustworthy. “One Earth One Life is a fake organisation. By upholding the Madhav Gadgil and K. Kasturirangan reports, Mr Vasudevan is campaigning for the afforestation of the entire Idukki district. We suspect an international conspiracy behind such organisations,” said Mr Varghese.

“The State government has already completed all arrangements to find a proper solution to the land issues in Idukki. In such a situation, appointing such pseudo environmentalists on the committee is not a good decision,” said Mr Varghese.

