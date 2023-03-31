CPI(M) distances itself from Cong. at State-level on Rahul’s disqualification from LS

March 31, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State committee has distanced itself from the Congress by underscoring that its condemnation of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as Member of Parliament is principle-based and not individual-centred.

After attending a three-day State committee conclave at the AKG Centre, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan told mediapersons that the Congress’s stance on the issue was personality oriented.

He said the Congress had no universal approach to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-controlled Centre’s infringes on democracy, federalism, and brazen subversion of constitutional agencies to target political enemies and non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled provincial governments.

Mr. Govindan said the Congress cried itself hoarse about Mr. Gandhi’s debarment from the Lok Sabha. But it made no whimper of protest when Nationalist Congress Party MP Mohammed Faizal was disqualified on comparable grounds. He said the Congress remained silent when the CBI arrested Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and remanded him in judicial custody.

The Congress showed no zeal for democracy and individual rights when the Enforcement Directorate served a notice to Telangana Chief Minister’s daughter at the BJP’s instance.

“The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is the Congress’s primary enemy in Kerala. It has hailed Central agencies’ bid to target Kerala’s political executive. It has sought more inquiries and welcomed ongoing ones,” Mr.Govindan said.

The LDF would accord Congress no political quarter in the event of a byelection in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency at present represented by Mr. Gandhi. “We will fight the UDF in Wayanad,” Mr. Govindan said.

Mr. Govindan signalled that the CPI(M) was unlikely to relent to the Congress’s demand that the government withdraw the criminal cases registered against UDF legislators during their protest in front of the Speaker’s office in the Kerala Assembly.

The UDF had stalled Assembly proceedings to press its case, including indicting two LDF legislators and a few watch and ward officials for “assaulting” Opposition members.

He said the UDF lowered the House’s stature by parodying the Assembly’s proceedings in front of the Speaker’s rostrum and blocking the chair from entering his office in the complex.

Mr. Govindan said the CPI(M) was in the midst of weighty introspections from the branch committee level and upwards to rid the party of abhorrent bourgeois deviations, including corruption and nepotism.

He said the CPI(M) was inherently a revolutionary party, and continuing revolution in organisational and political matters was central to its philosophy. The party had received complaints from the rank and file, and the rectification and course correction process was on.

Mr. Govindan termed the CPI(M)‘s Janakiya Prathirodha Jatha a success. He said the CPI(M) would involve itself at the neighbourhood level in the scientific disposal of waste at source and also hold fairs to sell organically cultivated vegetables at affordable prices for the Vishnu-Easter festival season.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Polit Bureau members M. A. Baby and A. Vijayaraghavan attended the conclave.