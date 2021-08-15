CPI(M) distances itself from Ariff’s letter

Probe into potholes on NH 66 stretch

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] district unit on Sunday appeared to distance itself from A.M.Ariff, MP, who sought a Vigilance inquiry into the relaying of the National Highway (NH) 66 stretch between Aroor and Cherthala in the district.

Mr. Ariff had written a letter to Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas seeking a probe into the road work, citing the deteriorating condition of the highway stretch.

CPI (M) district secretary R. Nazar said Ariff wrote the letter and demanded a probe without consulting the party. He said the issues raised in the letter had already been rejected after an inquiry during the tenure of the previous government.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian also rejected the demand for a Viigilance probe into the highway work.

Mr. Ariff, in the letter, stated that the 23.66 km stretch was reconstructed with a three-year guarantee, but had developed potholes in various places in less than one-and-a-half-year.

₹36 crore spent

The work was carried out in 2019 when G. Sudhakaran was the Public Works Minister, under the supervision of the State Public Works Department (NH wing) at a cost ₹36 crore sanctioned by the Centre.