CPI(M) dismisses reports of criticism of individual leaders in party committees as media fabricated lies

Plagued by the incessant and seemingly unrelenting beat of media reports that the political executive came under harsh criticism, often bordering on the personal, in party committees, the CPI(M) has braced itself to push back.

The CPI(M)‘s Thiruvananthapuram district committee set the ball rolling by refuting media reports that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker A.N. Shamsheer, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband and MLA K.M. Sachin Dev, came under attack from party members during a post-Lok Sabha poll stock-taking.

In a statement here, the CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram district secretariat said the party had examined in granular detail the reasons for its defeat in the elections. It had debated and discussed reports submitted by respective mandalam committees to zero in on the causes for the party’s dismal showing.

It said district committee members had open-mindedly and thoroughly deliberated, ensuring that all concerns were heard and considered.

However, the CPI(M) was firm in its rejection of reports of personal attacks against individual leaders, emphasizing that such claims were mere figments of the right-wing media’s feverish imagination. The district secretariat attempted to reinforce the party’s commitment to respectful and enlightened discourse.

The CPI(M) reiterated that the party had not singled out any particular person, including Ms. Rajendran and her family, for criticism and the media campaign aimed to discredit the party and its leadership in the public domain.

Last week, Tourism Minister and CPI(M) State Committee member Mohammed Riyas had questioned the veracity of media reports about discussions in close-door party committees. “How can persons not in the meeting claim to know and report what transpired,” he had asked.

The CPI(M)‘s central committee had critically evaluated the party’s performance in all the States, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

It tasked the respective State committees with taking necessary measures to strengthen the CPI(M) and shore up the party’s public support.

By some accounts, the central committee’s call for weighty introspection had reportedly opened the door for unsparing criticism of the CPI(M) ‘s political executive in various district committees.