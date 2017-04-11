CPI(M) denies expelling Sreejith

Has the CPI(M) expelled K.K. Sreejith, the maternal uncle of Jishnu Pranoy, from its membership?

“Not that I am aware of,” the party’s Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan, told The Hindu. “To my knowledge, the party has not expelled him.”

Media reports that Mr. Sreejith had been thrown out of the Vannarkandi branch committee of the CPI(M) was also denied by the Nadapuram area committee secretary P.P. Chathu. “No action has so far been taken against Mr. Sreejith,” Mr. Chathu told The Hindu.

The Vannarkandi branch comes under the Valayam local committee which comes under the Nadapuram area committee. Media reports had said that the Vannarkandi branch had expelled Mr. Sreejith under instructions from the Valayam local committee which needed to be approved of by the area committee.

Mr. Sreejith, a former reporter with the party newspaper Deshabhimani, had apparently come under criticism from the party for taking the initiative for the agitation by Jishnu’s parents in Thiruvananthapuram. The agitation and its outcome have put the CPI(M) on the defensive and brought public outrage to the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Mr. Mohanan said there were nearly 37,000 party members spread across 2,800 branches in the Kozhikode district (each branch has 15 members). In the CPI(M), every March-April, the annual performance of each member is reviewed and the membership of whose work is found satisfactory is renewed after taking ₹5 as annual members ship as well as a small share of his income/wages.

Mr. Mohanan said this process was now almost over in most branches.