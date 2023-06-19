CPI(M) demotes P.P. Chitharanjan, raps other leaders for factionalism

June 19, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has initiated disciplinary action against P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, and several other leaders for engaging in factional activities in Alappuzha.

A meeting of the CPI(M) district secretariat held in the presence of party State secretary M.V. Govindan on Monday here demoted Mr. Chitharanjan and M. Sathyapalan from the district secretariat to the district committee. The party also rebuked 25 other leaders, including four district committee members – T.K. Devakumar, P.S. Unnithan, V.V. Ashokan and C.K. Sadasivan.

Further, the meeting disbanded Haripad, Alappuzha North and Alappuzha South area committees and constituted ad-hoc committees. The CPI(M) decided to merge the Alappuzha North and Alappuzha South committees. K.H. Babujan has been given the charge of Haripad area committee. C.B. Chandrababu will hold the charge of the newly merged committee.

Earlier, a two-member party inquiry commission led by State secretariat members T.P. Ramakrishnan and P.K. Biju that looked into factionalism in party area committee conferences in the district submitted its report recommending action against some of the leaders. Mr. Chitharanjan was implicated for his involvement in Alappuzha South and Alappuzha North conferences. Mr. Sathyapalan was found involved in factional activities in the Haripad area committee.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) ousted Alappuzha municipal councillor and welfare standing committee chairman A. Shanavas from the party over his alleged links to a tobacco smuggling gang.

