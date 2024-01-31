CPI(M) demolishes road encroachment at Santhanpara in Idukki

January 31, 2024 11:02 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - IDUKKI

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) district leadership demolished a road encroachment near the newly constructed area committee office of the party at Santhanpara in Idukki on Tuesday.

Santhanpara area committee member V.V. Shaji said they demolished the 48 sq m road poramboke construction as per a notice served by the District Collector.

“We are awaiting a report of the Udumbanchola Tahsildar about the demolition. After getting the report, the party will again approach the High Court for a no-objection certificate (NOC) for building construction,” Mr. Shaji said.

Earlier, the High Court had directed the party to approach the District Collector to get the NOC. Idukki Collector Sheeba George had last week rejected the NOC application for the CPI(M) area committee office building at Santhanpara.

Rejecting the application, the District Collector stated that it was a commercial construction with a four-storey building. “The total built-up area also includes 12 sq m of non-title deed land. The party office also holds 48 sq m of government land (porampoke),” said the reply.

The party leadership decided to demolish the encroachment based on the reply.