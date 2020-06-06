CPI(M) demands more from Centre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 June 2020 13:52 IST

State secretary asks for financial assistance to State governments and said that the party would conduct a mass protest on June 16 demanding relief to those impoverished by COVID-19

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has demanded the Centre to provide due financial assistance to State governments and said that the party would conduct a mass protest on June 16 demanding relief to those impoverished by COVID-19.

Briefing reporters about the State secretariat’s deliberations here on Saturday, Mr. Balakrishnan said that the decision to raise the annual borrowing limit to 5% with strings attached had not helped the States. The Centre was neglecting Kerala. About 10 lakh people will participate in the protest demanding ₹7,500 and 10 kg grain for each impoverished family outside the income tax net on June 16.

Advertising

Advertising

Sangh Parivar stance

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party were attempting to communalise even the death of a cow elephant in the State.

Certain BJP and RSS leaders used the issue to target a particular community and sought to create an impression that animals and humans were being targeted in Malappuram district. This was aimed at rocking the secular bedrock and communal amity in the State.

‘Immature Opposition’

Mr. Balakrishnan accused the Opposition United Democratic Front, especially Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala of conducting in an immature fashion and this was in contrast to the style of functioning of former Opposition leaders such as Oommen Chandy and A.K. Antony. Mr. Chennithala’s style of functioning has created a dissent within the UDF, he said.

Differences in UDF

The Left Democratic Front was not keen on luring any ally from the UDF, he said, when asked about the differences of opinion between the Kerala Congress factions led by Jose K.Mani and P.J.Joseph over sharing the Kottayam District Panchayat president’s post.

The LDF is politically and organisationally strong and does not need to lure any UDF ally. The Kerala Congress factions should clarify whether the disputes were issue based or for power or positions. No talks have been held with any UDF ally so far, he said.

E-classes

Mr. Balakrishnan clarified that e-learning was only a temporary arrangement till the educational institutions were reopened and steps have been taken to ensure that all students are benefited by such sessions.

He clarified that there were no differences either between the CPI(M) and the CPI or in government over the decision to remove sand that accumulated in Pampa river during the past years’ flood.

Referring to the row triggered Kerala State Women’s Commission chairperson M.C.Josephine’s remarks that the CPI(M) has its police station and court, Mr. Balakrishnan clarified that the party does not have a parallel law and order a judicial system and bound by the system in force.

She only meant that the party had its own corrective machinery, Mr. Balakrishnan clarified.