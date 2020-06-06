CPI(M) demands more Central aid

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 June 2020 18:17 IST

Party will conduct mass protest on June 16 demanding relief: Kodiyeri

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has demanded that the Centre provide due financial assistance to State governments impoverished by COVID-19.

Briefing reporters about the State secretariat’s deliberations here on Saturday, Mr. Balakrishnan said the party would conduct a mass protest on June 16 demanding relief. He said the decision to raise the annual borrowing limit to 5% with strings attached had not helped the States.

The Centre was neglecting Kerala. About 10 lakh people would participate in the protest demanding ₹7,500 and 10 kg grain for each impoverished family outside the income tax net.

Sangh Parivar stance

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)were attempting to communalise even the death of a cow elephant in the State.

Certain BJP and RSS leaders used the issue to target a particular community and sought to create an impression that animals and humans were being targeted in Malappuram district. This was aimed at rocking the secular bedrock and communal amity in the State.

Opposition immature

Mr. Balakrishnan accused the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), especially Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, of conducting in an immature fashion and this was in contrast to the style of functioning of former Opposition leaders such as Oommen Chandy and A.K. Antony.

Mr. Chennithala’s style of functioning had created dissent within the UDF, he said.

Differences in UDF

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) was not keen on luring any ally from the UDF, he said, when asked about the differences of opinion between the Kerala Congress factions led by Jose K. Mani and P.J. Joseph over sharing the Kottayam district panchayat president’s post.

The LDF is politically and organisationally strong and does not need to lure any UDF ally. The Kerala Congress factions should clarify whether the disputes were issue based or for power or positions. No talks were held with any UDF ally so far, he said.

‘e-learning temporary’

Mr. Balakrishnan said that e-learning was only a temporary arrangement till the educational institutions were reopened and steps had been taken to ensure that all students were benefited by such sessions.

Sand removal

He said there were no differences either between the CPI(M) and the CPI or in government over the decision to remove the sand that accumulated in Pampa river during the past years’ flood.

Referring to the row triggered by Kerala State Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine’s remarks that the CPI(M) had its police station and court, Mr. Balakrishnan said the party did not have any parallel law and order or judicial system. The party was bound by the system in force. She only meant that the party had its own corrective machinery, Mr. Balakrishnan clarified.