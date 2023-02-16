ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) degenerating into a criminal outfit, says K. Surendran

February 16, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The recent incidents in CPI(M)’s strongholds Alappuzha and Kannur is proof of the inevitable degeneration of CPI(M) into a criminal outfit, BJP State President, K. Surendran, has said.

The revelations of CPI(M)’s “quotation leader” in Kannur that political enemies were ruthlessly eliminated on party directives is very serious and the police’s refusal to arrest those who have pulled the strings for the political murders is quite surprising, he said in a statement here on Thursday.

The inner party issues in CPI(M) is also a pointer to many unsolved gold smuggling cases. The BJP has much earlier itself pointed out that the gold smuggling gangs in Malabar area were under the control of many CPI(M) leaders in Kannur district, Mr. Surendran pointed out.

In Alapuzha too, the party’s close links to the narcotic mafia has become all too clear, with a section of the CPI(M) leaders coming out openly against their colleagues, he alleged.

