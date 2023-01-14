ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) decides to expel party area committee member

January 14, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] has decided to expel a party area committee member for allegedly recording and storing nude videos of a number of women on his mobile phone.

The CPI(M) district secretariat on Saturday recommended action against A.P. Sona, a CPI(M) Alappuzha South area committee member, based on a report submitted by a two-member inquiry commission. On January 10, the CPI(M) suspended Alappuzha municipal councillor and party Alappuzha area committee member A. Shanavas from party membership over his alleged links to the accused in a case related to the smuggling of banned tobacco products.

The CPI (M) also ousted party Sea View branch committee member Ijaz Iqbal, an accused in the smuggling case.

