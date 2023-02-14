CPI(M) dares UDF to oppose Centre’s anti-Kerala policies

February 14, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretariat has dared the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition to stake its position on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government’s “vindictive approach” towards Kerala.

In a statement here, the CPI(M) spotlighted Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s election campaign comment that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could provide security for Karnataka because of the State’s proximity to Kerala. It accused Mr. Shah of insulting the State and its people.

The CPI(M) said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had “falsely” claimed Kerala did not stake its claim for IGST compensation. The Minister’s words also reflected the BJP’s political hostility towards Kerala. However, the UDF remained ominously silent about the assault on Kerala’s collective consciousness.

Kerala’s “alternate politics” were anchored in secularism, democracy, human rights, liberalism, universal welfare, development, education and public health. Its quality of life index was the highest in the country and ranked with that of developed democracies.

Kerala’s achievements had unnerved the BJP. It had failed to terrorise the State’s minorities or sow the seeds of communal hatred, given Kerala’s social resilience.

The BJP brand of grievance politics targeted at minorities had no traction in Kerala. The Sangh Parivar’s revanchist agenda had no takers in progressive and literate Kerala, which swears by reason and scientific temper.

So, the BJP vented its political spite by constricting the State’s revenue sources and scuttling its bid to raise funds from the open financial market for direly needed infrastructure development.

The Centre had drastically lowered Kerala’s borrowing limit to scuttle its development plans. It had done so by including borrowings by State-owned entities and special-purpose vehicles in the government’s debt. However, the Centre applied a different yardstick to its finances, which allowed the Union government to borrow freely.

The Centre also reduced the State’s revenue deficit grant, its share of the divisive pool dividend and cut back on food security and social welfare allocations, resulting in a crippling shortfall of ₹40,000 crore in State revenue. The Centre also dismissed the States’ demand to extend GST compensation payments at least till 2028.

The CPI(M) said it would muster public opinion against the Centre’s anti-Kerala policies.