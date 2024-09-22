ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) criticizes retired DySP Sukumaran’s move to BJP

Published - September 22, 2024 10:43 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

A day after retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) P. Sukumaran joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] criticized him, accusing him of having a tainted past. CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan launched a scathing attack, stating that Sukumaran had found a “most suitable party” given his controversial record.

Mr. Jayarajan accused the retired officer of employing third-degree torture methods during his service and falsely implicating innocent individuals, particularly members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India. He further claimed that Sukumaran had a history of targeting political opponents and misusing his official powers for political motives.

“During his tenure, Sukumaran remained a loyal follower of Congress leaders, implicating P. Jayarajan, T.V. Rajesh, and others in false cases, including the Shukur murder case,” Mr. Jayarajan said. He also alleged that the officer manipulated investigations in the Thalassery Fazal murder case, further damaging his reputation.

The CPI(M) leader criticized the BJP for offering “political asylum” to Sukumaran, stating that the party was welcoming officers with criminal backgrounds, similar to trends seen in north India. He condemned the move, saying that it reflects the party’s readiness to align with individuals who have questionable histories.

The BJP, however, has not yet responded to these allegations.

