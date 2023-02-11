CPI(M), CPI lock horns over en masse leave taken by Konni taluk office staff

February 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

A day after a section of employees at the Konni taluk office went on leave en masse, the issue took a political turn on Saturday with the two leading parties in the ruling Left Democratic Front crossing their swords.

Taking a serious view of the incident, Revenue Minister K. Rajan announced an inquiry and promised stern action against the erring officials. “Alongside a preliminary report by the Pathanamthitta District Collector, a detailed report on the episode too will be received within five days,” he said.

While acknowledging the right of employees in availing of leave of absence, the Minister said incidents such as what had happened at Konni, however, could not be condoned. “The matter will be discussed during the next revenue secretariat and an order will be brought out in this regard,” Mr. Rajan said.

At the local level, however, the issue took a bizarre turn for the ruling front with the Konni legislator and CPI(M) leader K.U. Jenish Kumar continuing his tirade against revenue officials, including the Additional Divisional Magistrate (ADM).

“The ADM, who has taken a stance in favour of the erring officials, is learnt to have publicly questioned my authority to intervene in such matters. A complaint will be lodged with the Chief Minister against the remarks made by the ADM,” he said.

The MLA also accused the staff on leave of using a bus owned by one quarry operator for their picnic.

The remarks by the MLA drew a sharp reaction from the Communist Party of India. “The immature remarks made by the Konni MLA has put the Revenue department and thereby the State government under a cloud. The CPI leadership will formally convey its objection in this regard to the CPI(M),” said P.R. Gopinathan, assistant secretary of the CPI Pathanamthitta district committee.

Holding that several of the officials who had availed of leave had applied their leave of absence, Mr. Gopinathan sought to know whether attempts were being made to blow the issue out of proportion.

As per reports, several of the employees at the Konni taluk office, including a tahsildar, went on a three-day trip to Munnar since Friday. A verification of the office register by the Konni legislator suggested that only 21 of the 60 employees had marked their attendance during the day.