Allies CPI(M), CPI cross swords over Thomas Chandy

A war of words involving top leaders of the CPI(M) and CPI has erupted in the State over the boycott of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting by CPI Ministers forcing NCP leader Thomas Chandy to put in his papers as Transport Minister.

Leading the charge, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan accused the CPI of having played into the hands of the Opposition UDF, which was reeling under the impact of the solar scam inquiry report.

The CPI, he told a news conference here on Thursday, knew that the Chief Minister was in discussion with the NCP national leadership to secure Mr. Chandy’s resignation.

The CPI had chosen to boycott the Cabinet meeting even as the Chief Minister’s efforts in this direction were nearing fruition. The CPI should not try to take all the bouquets and leave the brickbats to the CPI(M). That was not something in tune with the principles of coalition politics, he said.

CPI charge

Mr. Balakrishnan’s observations evoked a sharp retort from CPI State assistant secretary Prakash Babu who contended that the LDF’s opponents had gained more from the delay in showing Mr. Chandy the door than the boycott of the Cabinet meeting by the CPI Ministers.

The party had given hints of what it planned to do in the event of Mr. Chandy attending the Cabinet meeting, Mr. Prakash Babu said.

In a signed editorial in the party organ, Janayugom, party State secretary Kanam Rajendran had said that the CPI Ministers were forced to stay away from the Cabinet meeting as Mr. Chandy’s participation in the Cabinet meeting after his having challenged the government’s actions through a writ petition in the High Court was in complete violation of basic democratic principles and precedents.

Breach of responsibility

That his action also amounted to breach of the Cabinet’s collective responsibility was clear well before the High Court verdict came, he pointed out. The issue had reportedly figured in the deliberations of the CPI(M) Polit Bureau in Delhi with Mr. Vijayan apprising the meeting about the embarrassment caused by the CPI.