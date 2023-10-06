CPI(M), CPI continue to spar over Munnar task force

October 06, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

Even as the task force formed by the State government to oversee the removal of encroachments in Munnar and other parts of the Idukki district is yet to start functioning the two major communist parties, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Communist Party of India (CPI) have locked horns over the encroachments in the district.

The episode unfolded after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) district convener and former CPI district secretary K.K. Sivaraman posted a message on Facebook asking why some people were opposing the removal of major encroachments in Idukki. In response, Udumbanchola MLA and CPI(M) leader M.M. Mani said there were no encroachments in the district. Mr. Sivaraman responded that he was willing to point out the large-scale encroachments in Idukki.

Mr. Mani then alleged that the CPI leader was trying to malign him and said the CPI better hand over the Revenue Minister’s post to him. In his reply, CPI district secretary K. Salim Kumar said he could contact the Chief Minister if Mr. Mani wished to take over the revenue ministry.

Mr. Salim Kumar said the CPI stand was that the task force should evict large encroachers in the district and distribute land to the landless people. “The reality is that thousands of acres of land are encroached in the district. The State government formed the task force as per a directive of the High Court. There is no need to criticise officials over the task force formation,” said Mr. Kumar.

The other view

Meanwhile, revenue officials and environmentalists suspect a planned move by both parties to block the smooth functioning of the task force. “The task force formed by the then Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan had to stop the eviction drive in 2007 after they tried to remove an encroachment by the CPI office in Munnar. We suspect that the new task force will face the same situation,” said a Revenue department official.

Environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran said, “If the High Court does not monitor the functioning of the task force, it too will fail like the one in 2007,” said Mr. Jayachandran.

Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM) general convener Rasak Chooravelil said that the CPI(M) and CPI were trying to cheat the poor people. “Both parties are constituents of the same front. The new tussle is a gimmick to protect their interests,” said Mr. Chooravelil.