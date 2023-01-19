CPI(M), Congress up in arms as Centre leases railway land to private firm in Kannur

January 19, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KANNUR

The decision of the Central government to lease railway land in Kannur to a private company for 45 years has brought together the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Congress who have strongly objected to the move.

Seven acres of land near the Kannur railway station has already been leased to the private firm for commercial purposes in the first phase. It has been decided to lease out a total of 48 acres of land.

Protesting against the move, CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said the Centre which has not given permission for the implementation of the K-Rail project, a joint venture of the Central and State governments, has now leased out this land to a private company. “It is the same land that was surveyed by the K-Rail. The Centre’s action is sabotaging the development of the Kannur railway station. This is a continuation of its policy of selling public sector institutions,” said Mr. Jayarajan.

He said the leased land was earlier acquired for platforms 4 and 5 of the railway station, adding that the construction of the railway yard has also been sabotaged. Pointing out that the Engineering department was earlier shifted from Kannur, he said the action of the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) to lease out the entire land for development is unacceptable.

Mr. Jayarajan said the RLDA should change its decision which will “hinder the development of the city.” He also blamed Kannur MP and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran for not making effective interventions in this regard.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sudhakaran said the RLDA’s decision to lease out the land is “a continuation of a big scam.” He alleged that the BJP government was selling public assets to private companies one by one. “The RLDA should correct this action which disrupts the renovation of the railway station,” he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran warned that if the Railways went ahead with the land transfer, the Congress will rally the people of Kannur and strongly oppose the move. He will approach the Union Ministry of Railways demanding the cancellation of the land transfer and raise this issue in the upcoming Parliament session, he added.

The KPCC president said the RLDA’s decision is a setback for road-widening and other development activities of the Corporation. “The land, which is essential for the development activities of the Corporation, has been sold to make profit for private individuals,” he alleged.

He also raised questions about “the silence” of the State government on the issue.