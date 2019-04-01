CPI(M), Congress in pitched battle

Kozhikode

01 April 2019 22:48 IST

In the current state, it is hard to predict a winner

What happens when popular two-time CPI(M) legislator A. Pradeep Kumar takes on popular Congress MP, M.K. Raghavan, who is aiming a hat-trick?

In the current state of play in Kozhikode, it is too close a call to predict a winner. However, the UDF can take comfort in Congress president Rahul Gandhi entering the fray in neighbouring Wayanad. His entry appears to have made it hard for the LDF which was hoping for an easy victory. So Left strategists have been forced to devise new tactics even as the Loktantrik Janata Dal and Indian National League are solidly behind Mr. Pradeep Kumar.

A surprise

Unlike other Congress nominees, Mr. Raghavan, who was certain of his candidature, began electioneering even before his name was officially declared by the party. At the same time, the CPI(M) leadership threw a surprise by fielding Mr. Pradeep Kumar.

With the ruling party’s well-oiled political machinery, Mr. Pradeep Kumar has gained an upper hand in the first round of campaign.

No Sabarimala card

Though the CPI(M) set the agenda of the contest on political lines, the campaigns hinge on development issues. However, the main candidates are eschewing the Sabarimala issue.

CPI(M) campaign managers, while questioning Mr. Raghavan’s development initiatives which have benefited the middle class and the poor in the last 10 years, are going to town with the achievements of Mr. Pradeep Kumar in the Kozhikode North Assembly segment.

LDF dominance

The religious landscape, especially the upper caste Hindu and Muslim votes, too will impact the polls.

The LDF won Balussery, Elathur, Kozhikode North, Beypore, Kunnamangalam and Koduvally out of the seven Assembly seats in the 2016 elections securing a total lead of 90, 000 votes. The only segment with the UDF is Kozhikode South.

This political edge was also seen in earlier Assembly polls. But it plummets when it comes to the Lok Sabha election as demonstrated by the UDF in the 2009 and 2014 polls.

From a slim margin of 838 votes in 2009, Mr. Raghavan carved out a niche for himself in Kozhikode to secure a lead of 16,883 votes in 2014.

BJP representative

The BJP has fielded K.P. Prakash Babu, who is also the State president of its youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He was in the news recently in connection with Sabarimala protests. Last time the BJP secured over 1.15 lakh votes.

Kozhikode has a total electorate of 12,64,844 including 6,51, 560 women, 6, 13,276 men and eight transgenders.