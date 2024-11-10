ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M)-Congress deal in Palakkad, says BJP leader Surendran

Published - November 10, 2024 08:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Both the Congress and the CPI(M) are helping each other, says the BJP leader

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran reiterated the allegation that there was a deal between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Congress in the Palakkad Assembly byelection. “The support of the CPI(M) Pathanamthitta unit for Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil is proof of that,” he said here on Sunday.

He said the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) front was a reality in Palakkad. “Both the Congress and the CPI(M) are helping each other,” he said.

He said the Waqf threat was present not only in Munambam, but in Noorani and Kalpathy as well.

