 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M)-Congress deal in Palakkad, says BJP leader Surendran

Both the Congress and the CPI(M) are helping each other, says the BJP leader

Published - November 10, 2024 08:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran reiterated the allegation that there was a deal between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Congress in the Palakkad Assembly byelection. “The support of the CPI(M) Pathanamthitta unit for Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil is proof of that,” he said here on Sunday.

He said the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) front was a reality in Palakkad. “Both the Congress and the CPI(M) are helping each other,” he said.

He said the Waqf threat was present not only in Munambam, but in Noorani and Kalpathy as well.

Published - November 10, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.