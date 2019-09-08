CPI(M), Cong. spar over ‘suicide’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress in the district have sparred over the suspected suicide of a building contractor who the former alleged was cheated by a trust run by local Congress leaders.

Joseph Muthuparakunnel, the building contractor, was found dead on September 5 with his wrist slashed, on the terrace of a building at Cherupuzha here owned by the Leader K. Karunakaran Smaraka Trust, which is controlled by local Congress leadership, and two private firms.

The deceased had been the contractor of the building. The police began probe into the death on a complaint from the relative that the deceased had ended his life under distress due to non-payment of the contract amount.

Protest gathering

In a move reminiscent of the Congress’ agitation following the suicide of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil on June 18, the CPI(M) decided to organise a protest gathering at Cherupuzha on September 9 demanding the arrest of people who had abetted the alleged suicide of the contractor. “Will the DCC (district Congress committee) president stage a foot march demanding action against those responsible for the death of the contractor,” CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan asked in a press conference on Sunday.

He was obliquely referring to the foot march led by DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni demanding action against Anthoor municipal chairperson and CPI(M) leader P.K. Shyamala over the suicide of Sajan.

Mr. Pacheni, in his Facebook post on Sunday challenged the CPI(M) leadership for a public debate on the issues related to the deaths of Sajan and Joseph. He said that he was ready to stage foot marches for truth and ensure justice for people.