CPI(M), Cong cry foul over fake voter enlistment in Palakkad

The Congress and the CPI(M) on Thursday alleged fake voter enlistment in Palakkad Assembly constituency. CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu said that 2,700 fake voters were enrolled in Palakkad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging that BJP district president K.M. Haridas had votes at two places, Mr. Suresh Babu said that he would file a complaint with the Election Commission.

Several voters newly enrolled in Palakkad have their votes elsewhere, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that the CPI(M) district secretary should first complain against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Sarin, who recently shifted his vote to Palakkad.

BJP State president K. Surendran said that it was not a big deal, and the CPI(M) was looking for reasons for its defeat.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, said that both the CPI(M) and the BJP were plotting to scupper the November 20 byelection in Palakkad. Mr. Sreekandan accused the BJP district president of securing votes in two places.

He said BJP State vice-president C. Raghunath had votes in Kozhikode and Palakkad. “Both of them should be arrested. Leaders of both the CPI(M) and the BJP are involved in fake vote enrolment,” he said.

BJP district president, meanwhile, said that none would be able to stop him from voting in Palakkad. He said he had voted in the last election in Pattambi. “It is for the Election Commission to decide if one has votes in two places,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.