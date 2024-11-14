ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M), Cong cry foul over fake voter enlistment in Palakkad

Published - November 14, 2024 11:02 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress and the CPI(M) on Thursday alleged fake voter enlistment in Palakkad Assembly constituency. CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu said that 2,700 fake voters were enrolled in Palakkad.

Alleging that BJP district president K.M. Haridas had votes at two places, Mr. Suresh Babu said that he would file a complaint with the Election Commission.

Several voters newly enrolled in Palakkad have their votes elsewhere, he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that the CPI(M) district secretary should first complain against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate P. Sarin, who recently shifted his vote to Palakkad.

BJP State president K. Surendran said that it was not a big deal, and the CPI(M) was looking for reasons for its defeat.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, said that both the CPI(M) and the BJP were plotting to scupper the November 20 byelection in Palakkad. Mr. Sreekandan accused the BJP district president of securing votes in two places.

He said BJP State vice-president C. Raghunath had votes in Kozhikode and Palakkad. “Both of them should be arrested. Leaders of both the CPI(M) and the BJP are involved in fake vote enrolment,” he said.

BJP district president, meanwhile, said that none would be able to stop him from voting in Palakkad. He said he had voted in the last election in Pattambi. “It is for the Election Commission to decide if one has votes in two places,” he said.

