CPI(M) condemns it

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district committee has condemned the attack on party worker K. Chandran.

In a statement here on Thursday, the party district secretariat said the attack was a proclamation of the RSS that it was not prepared to ensure peace in the district. It showed that the Sangh Parivar gave little importance to the decisions taken at the peace talks initiated by the district administration on December 27. That the latest attack took place when the ink of the peace agreement was barely dry was an affront to the people and administration, it said.

The statement said the attack occurred in an RSS stronghold at Kutteri near Panur. Another CPI(M) worker, Cheruvath Chandran, had also been attacked there on December 27 morning. Two CPI(M) workers had been attacked at Mattannnur also, it said. The RSS was attacking CPI(M) workers without any provocation, it said alleging that RSS workers from outside the district were camping here to carry out attacks.