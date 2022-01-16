CPI(M) conclaves on despite COVID curbs: Satheesan

KOCHI

Congress has put off protests following Health dept. warnings, he says

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has gone ahead with its party programmes despite warnings of the spread of COVID-19, Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan has alleged. He said the Congress had put off all its protest programmes following a warning from the State Health department that there would be rampant spread of the virus in two weeks.

The ruling party had termed Congress workers, who were provide water and food to those camping on the Kerala border during the early days of COVID-19, ‘merchants of death’. But the CPI(M) was now organising its programmes despite the rapid and serious spread of the pandemic, Mr. Satheesan said.

250 attendees

Though an MLA who had participated in the Thiruvananthapuram conclave of the CPI(M) tested positive for COVID-19, the meeting was not called off. The party conclave has continued with 250 attendees despite the district administration allowing only 50 people to participate in public programmes, he said.

Mr. Satheesan added that the government had not addressed any of the concerns raised by the Opposition on the K-Rail project. It was the State government that had violated regulations and not those who had removed the boundary stones laid for land acquisition for the project, he said.

Referring to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran’s statement on the murder of an SFI activist at Government Engineering College in Painav, he said Mr. Sudhakaran had only said that if the accused were innocent they would be protected.