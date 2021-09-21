CPI(M) communalising controversy: IUML

MALAPPURAM

21 September 2021 20:38 IST

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) said here on Monday that the people of Kerala would reject the attempts of the CPI(M) State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan to give communal colour to the attempts of the Congress leaders to find a solution to the controversy kicked up by Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt. IUML State general secretary P.M.A. Salam said that Mr. Vijayaraghavan had communalised the bona fide attempts of the Congress leaders to restore trust and friendship between communities in the State.

“The secular Kerala knows the role being played by the CPI(M). Instead of trying to end the controversy, the CPI(M) secretary is acting with a clear motive,” he said. “The Opposition has taken upon itself the responsibility that the government had shirked,” he said.

Mr. Salam said that the CPI(M)’s attempts to make political gains by splitting communities would not succeed in the State. He said the CPI(M) was trying to copy the BJP’s mantra of dividing communities.

Advertising

Advertising