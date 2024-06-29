GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) comes under strident criticism from CPI, its key ally and number two party in the LDF fold

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam registers concern over bourgeoning criminality in the Left’s bastion in Kannur

Published - June 29, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has come under unusually strident criticism from within the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) alliance for the alleged symbiotic association of its political elite with organised crime in Kannur district.

In a rare public remonstrance, the Communist Party of India (CPI), a key ally, has openly voiced its concern over the “tales” of organised crime emanating from the Left’s bastion in northern Kerala. 

In a statement here, CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam said reports of rapacious criminals, posing as protectors of the Left movement, indulging in violent crimes for profit disgraced the storied Red Flag and eroded public confidence in the LDF grievously.

Notably, Mr Viswam’s call for introspection and remedial action occurred outside the LDF’s “iron curtain”. Moreover, his outpouring of criticism came against the backdrop of the political reverberations set off by former CPI(M) insider Manu Thomas’ accusation that Kannur strongman P. Jayarajan and his son Jain Rajan shared a symbiotic association with criminal gangs and ran the party in Kannur as their fiefdom. (Both leaders stated they would sue Mr. Thomas for libel.)

Mr. Viswam’s statement also stood out for its timing. The CPI(M) central committee had convened in Delhi to investigate the factors behind the party’s dismal showing in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala. 

Mr Viswam noted that some social media handles which overtly espoused the Left cause were cyberarmies controlled by criminal gangs and enemies of the working class, a sentiment publicly shared by CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan. 

Mr Viswam said the Left’s regress into criminality had alienated supporters who held the communist cause close to their hearts.  He said those beholden to ill-gotten wealth and provided political cover to criminals for personal gain were traitors to Left tenets.

Notably, several CPI(M) and CPI district committees had reportedly blamed the business compact of some LDF figures with BJP leaders, back-to-back country bomb explosions in Kannur, accusations of corruption and nepotism against the top political executive, and the Karuvannur bank scam, among other reasons, for traditional Left voters taking a bleak view of the government.

