CPI(M) colluding with BJP, says Rahul

‘That is why Central agencies are not questioning Pinarayi Vijayan’

Endorsing the repeated allegation of Congress leaders in the State, Rahul Gandhi, MP, on Saturday accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at a public meeting at Wandoor in Malappuram district, Mr. Gandhi argued that the BJP government at the Centre, which had the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other Central agencies under its control, was not questioning Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“This is because there is an understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M). The BJP is happy with the CPI(M). It does not like the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF),“ he said.

He said that he had been wondering why the ED did not question Mr. Vijayan even for a day? “It is quite clear that anybody who oppose the BJP have to face the ED,“ Mr. Gandhi said and added that he wore the ED interrogation like a medal.

Mr. Gandhi alleged that anybody who stood against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP were attacked in the media as well as by the ED, CBI and the police.

“The BJP thinks that by interrogating me for five days, asking me the same question for 55-60 hours, I will be worried. There cannot be a bigger joke than this. I was wondering why they interrogated me for just five days? Why not 10 days? I thought may be I am not opposing them strongly enough. We are not scared of these people.“ he said, alleging that the BJP was not only attacking the social fabric, but also destroying the economic foundation of the country.

Mr. Gandhi asked Mr. Vijayan to stop confusing people of the State over the buffer zone issue against the backdrop of the Supreme Court order. “I have already written to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister on the issue. Our stand is very clear. It does not matter if the CPI(M) breaks my office and distract the people from the issue. We will fight tooth and nail against evicting the people from inhabited areas,“ he said.