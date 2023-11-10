ADVERTISEMENT

‘CPI(M) cannot drive a wedge between IUML, Congress’

November 10, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) ties date back decades and no forces, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)], can drive a wedge between the parties, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

He was speaking to reporters here on Friday. Mr. Satheesan said that the IUML had turned down the CPI (M)‘s invitation to the Palestine solidarity rally much to its chagrin.

He demanded the government clear the pending subsidy arrears to Janakeeya hotels run by Kudumbashree members. Mr. Satheesan said that the government had tasked the GST Additional Commissioner (Intelligence) to collect money from tax dodgers for the recently concluded Keraleeyam event. He said the act was a clear violation of the Kerala Financial Code and demanded a probe.

