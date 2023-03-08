CPI(M) calls public meeting for ‘protection’ of amusement park under construction in Munnar

March 08, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has called a public meeting for the “protection” of an amusement park being constructed by the CPI(M)-controlled Munnar Service Cooperative Bank at Munnar in Idukki.

The Revenue department, which is controlled by the Communist Party of India (CPI), had recently issued a stop memo for the construction works of the park located near the Muthirapuzha river.

Bank president K.V. Sasi issued a notice recently stating that a meeting for “amusement park protection movement” would be held at Munnar High Altitude Stadium at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The notice pointed out that tourism development was necessary for further growth of the famed hill station of Munnar. “Revenue officials have created issues against continuing the construction works. The only reason for this is that the CPI(M) controls the bank that is behind the project,” he alleged in the notice.

Mr. Sasi said the bank, however, was not making any permanent construction in Munnar for the amusement park as the structure would be a “removable” one. “We will move the High Court against the Revenue department order banning the construction,” he said.

Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani will inaugurate the meeting. Devikulam MLA A. Raja will be among the leaders attending, said Mr. Sasi.

On February 9, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) A. Jayathilak again rejected the proposal for the construction of the park on the land acquired for the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The KSEB handed over 4 acres to the bank in 2017. Later, Congress leader Rajaram moved the High Court against it and the court asked the District Collector to submit a report. The Collector submitted a letter to the court and requested the government take a decision on the issue. The court had directed the Revenue department to consider the proposal by the bank.

A senior Revenue department official, however, said the department issued the stop memo based on the order by the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue). “The location is close to the Muthirapuzha river and the construction will affect the future development in the area,” said the official.

Environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran said the CPI(M) has called for a protest against the Communist Party of India (CPI) over the issue. “The proposed park is coming up on a wetland which was waterlogged in the 2018 floods. During heavy rain, the area easily gets water-logged,” he said.