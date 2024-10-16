CPI(M) calls Kannur ADM’s death unfortunate, criticises district panchayat president’s remarks

The CPI(M) Kannur district secretariat has expressed sorrow over the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, calling it an “unfortunate and unexpected” incident. In its official statement on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), the party extended condolences to the bereaved family and expressed grief over the loss.

The statement also addressed the recent controversy surrounding the remarks of district panchayat president P.P. Divya during a farewell ceremony, where she allegedly criticised Naveen Babu over alleged corruption. While the district secretariat acknowledged Ms. Divya’s intention to highlight issues of corruption, it criticised her for raising such concerns during the event, suggesting that the setting was inappropriate for those comments.

“Many people express their grievances to their elected representatives when they encounter corruption or wrongdoing. While Ms. Divya’s criticism may have been well-intentioned, the remarks should have been avoided at a farewell meeting,” read the statement from the party district secretariat. The party further urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation into all the complaints raised against the ADM.

Naveen Babu was found dead in his quarters at Pallikunnu, Kannur, on Tuesday, just days after facing corruption allegations related to the approval of a petrol pump licence.