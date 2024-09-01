GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) branch conferences begin in Kerala

Conferences being held in the run-up to the 24th party congress of the CPI(M) scheduled for April 2025

Published - September 01, 2024 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The branch conferences of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] began on Sunday amid a series of political issues roiling the party and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The conferences are being held in the run-up to the 24th party congress of the CPI(M) scheduled for April 2025. Over 38,000 branch conferences will be held in the State over the coming weeks. The local committee meetings will be completed in October. The area conferences will be held in November and the district-level conferences in December this year.

The CPI(M) State conference is scheduled to be held in Kollam in February 2025. The 24th party congress will be in April 2025 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The branch meetings are being held close on the heels of E.P. Jayarajan being replaced by senior leader and former Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan as the LDF convener on Saturday.

Other issues

Other issues that are bound to come up at the meetings include the party’s stand that MLA and actor M. Mukesh, who is facing investigation over alleged sexual misdemeanours, need not step down, and the allegations levelled by P.V. Anvar, MLA, against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P. Sasi and ADGP (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar. The LDF government’s performance and the front’s poor showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala also are expected to be discussed at the meetings.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.