CPI(M) branch conferences begin, change in leadership likely in Kozhikode

With the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] kickstarting its branch-level conferences on September 1, changes are expected in the district leadership of the party in Kozhikode.

According to sources, the CPI(M) has around 4,700 branches, the basic unit of the organisation, in the district. The branch conferences are expected to be over by this month-end. After this, the 267 local committees will hold their conferences in October. The conferences of the 16 area committees will be held in November. The district conference is expected to be held at Vadakara on January 25,26, and 27, 2025, to be followed by the State meet in Kollam and the Party Congress in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

These meetings are the platforms where the party cadre discuss threadbare the issues confronting the party, and broadly the society and the world at large. The debacle in the recent Lok Sabha elections in the State and in the district is likely to be a major topic of discussion. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has not been winning from Kozhikode and Vadakara, the two LS seats in the district, since 2009.

People’s approach to the functioning of the LDF government, which is into its second consecutive term, is likely to be another issue that could be raised. The steps to be taken ahead of the upcoming local body polls and the Assembly election may also come up during the discussions. The action against K.V. Pramod, former member of the party town area committee, the allegations against party MLA M. Mukesh, the removal of E.P. Jayarajan from the post of LDF convener, are some of the other possible issues.

P. Mohanan, the incumbent district secretary, is likely to step down from his post as he has already completed three terms. Mr. Mohanan took over the mantle in 2015 from T.P. Ramakrishnan, who is right now the LDF convener.

