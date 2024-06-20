CPI(M) blames rightward drift in Ezhava votes and consolidation of Muslim fundamentalists behind UDF for its poor showing in the LS polls

The strategic consolidation of Muslim fundamentalist organisations behind the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the rightward drift in the backward-class Ezhava votes, a core CPI(M) constituency, to the BJP were the key factors in the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) defeat in the LS elections.

Capping five days of party deliberations to ferret out the reasons for the LDF’s dismal showing at the hustings, Mr Govindan pointed out that the SDPI, Welfare Party, Solidarity and Jamaat-Islami had not fielded candidates and channelised their votes to help the UDF.

“These are radical Islamist organisations that aspire to transform India into an Islamic theocracy. They conducted themselves as UDF’s alliance partners during the LS campaign”, Mr Govindan alleged.

He said the Congress-IUML-Jamaat-e-Islami-SDPI axis posed an insidious problem for Kerala’s secular legacy. The illicit confederacy would fuel majority and minority communalism and erode Kerala society’s secular and progressive fabric.

Mr Govindan alleged that the fundamentalist axis had coloured IUML State President Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal’s view of the CPI(M). Mr Thangal had opined that the CPI(M) had championed the Palestine cause and Saddam Hussien to woo Muslim votes, and the party was inherently opposed to religion and faith. He said the CPI(M) embraced people of varied spiritual dispositions.

Mr Govindan said the SNDP Yogam leadership had rejected Sree Narayana Guru’s one caste, one religion, and one god philosophy, which elevated humanism above faith.

It had incrementally pushed some sections of the Ezhava community to the Sangh Parivar. He said progressives in the SNDP Yogam who hew to Guru’s message should put the organisation on the right path and stop the rightward drift of its leadership.

Mr Govindan said the revanchist Sangh Parivar swore by the retrogressive and casteist principles. Its tack in Kerala was to nurture identity politics among people of different castes to undermine progressive and renaissance values championed by social reformers.

He said a section of the Christian community, which overwhelmingly supported the UDF and opposed Hindutva, backed the BJP, especially in Thrissur. Mr. Govindan said some Bishops, possibly intimidated by Central agencies and pressured by questions regarding foreign funding, were seen at BJP functions.

The CPI(M) would battle caste-based identity politics and Hindu majoritarianism by re-igniting class consciousness among the ordinary working class, including farmers.

Mr Govindan rubbished reports that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faced severe flak in the State Committee for his functioning style. “The same style of functioning had brought the LDF back to power for the second consecutive term in 2021. The CPI(M) will resist the attempts of the right-wing media to single out Mr Vijayan for defamation”, he said.

Mr Govindan said that “all is not lost” for the LDF. In the 2019 LS polls, the UDF dominated 123 Assembly segments. But, the LDF stormed back to power with a higher Assembly election vote share in 2021.